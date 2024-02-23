12,000 Shares in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ThredUp by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 19,786 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 160.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 40.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 61,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ThredUp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,471,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDUP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Insider Transactions at ThredUp

In other ThredUp news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 40,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $92,650.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,458.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,397 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $64,745.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,710,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,902,402.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 40,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $92,650.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,458.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,316 shares of company stock worth $220,768 over the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ThredUp Price Performance

Shares of TDUP opened at $1.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. ThredUp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ThredUp Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Featured Articles

