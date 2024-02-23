12,002 Shares in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average of $25.47. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 79.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.