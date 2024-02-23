1,444 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,444 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 56.2% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $163.55 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $165.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.22. The company has a market cap of $194.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, EVP Nestor Cano sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $1,112,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,395,447.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nestor Cano sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $1,112,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,395,447.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,238,281 shares of company stock valued at $526,024,047 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

