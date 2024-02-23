14,473 Shares in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSE:MCW opened at $7.81 on Friday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.23.

MCW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 74,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $667,249.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,124.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,064. Company insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

