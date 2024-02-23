15,137 Shares in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in IAC by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IAC by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of IAC by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of IAC by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of IAC from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

