1,855 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 169.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Garmin during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Price Performance

NYSE GRMN opened at $133.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.75 and a 200 day moving average of $115.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $93.52 and a 1 year high of $137.87.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. Garmin's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.83.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

