19,115 Shares in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,939,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,246,000 after purchasing an additional 199,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,597,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,721,000 after acquiring an additional 53,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,105,000 after acquiring an additional 48,018 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in CoreCivic by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,910,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,343,000 after acquiring an additional 351,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,595,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,419,000 after purchasing an additional 71,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CXW shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

CoreCivic Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $14.28 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.62 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreCivic Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

