1,918 Shares in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 234,764 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,636,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,445,000 after acquiring an additional 35,565 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 16.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 129,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 18,547 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 129.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

WAB opened at $137.82 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $91.89 and a 12-month high of $137.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $742,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,227. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total value of $131,431.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,559.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $742,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

