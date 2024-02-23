2,080 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,303,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,535,000 after purchasing an additional 58,481 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at $15,561,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 476.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,381,000 after buying an additional 389,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at $24,204,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCL. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.64.

Shares of RCL opened at $122.56 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $133.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.61.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,852,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,044,691.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $37,887,974.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,852,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,044,691.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 636,460 shares of company stock worth $76,557,183. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

