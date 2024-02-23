209 Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 209 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 189,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,095,000 after acquiring an additional 27,729 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 48.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,221,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 47.6% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,110.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,110.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,620.67.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCA stock opened at $1,521.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,448.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,411.20. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $505.84 and a twelve month high of $1,552.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

