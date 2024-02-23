210 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,531,000 after purchasing an additional 530,893 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $198,365,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,056.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,300 shares of company stock valued at $18,000,440. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,054.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $795.74 and a 1 year high of $1,074.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $995.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $961.26.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

