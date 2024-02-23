2,904 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.
Micron Technology Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $85.91 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.45 and its 200 day moving average is $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53.
Micron Technology Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.32%.
Insider Activity at Micron Technology
In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,228 shares of company stock valued at $23,022,951 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.
