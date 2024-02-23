2,904 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $85.91 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.45 and its 200 day moving average is $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.32%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,228 shares of company stock valued at $23,022,951 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.