30,000 Shares in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCKT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after buying an additional 886,919 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,395,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,456,000 after buying an additional 863,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,392,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,142,000 after buying an additional 856,076 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,511.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 522,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after buying an additional 502,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,727,000 after buying an additional 488,509 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $212,818.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,112,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 3,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $106,707.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,136 shares in the company, valued at $183,098.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $212,818.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 238,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,112,244.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,618 shares of company stock worth $941,797. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RCKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
