30,000 Shares in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCKT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after buying an additional 886,919 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,395,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,456,000 after buying an additional 863,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,392,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,142,000 after buying an additional 856,076 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,511.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 522,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after buying an additional 502,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,727,000 after buying an additional 488,509 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $212,818.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,112,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 3,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $106,707.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,136 shares in the company, valued at $183,098.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $212,818.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 238,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,112,244.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,618 shares of company stock worth $941,797. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

RCKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

