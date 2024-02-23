3,046 Shares in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,046 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AppFolio by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,787,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,178,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AppFolio by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,524,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,371,000 after purchasing an additional 42,573 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in AppFolio by 623.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after purchasing an additional 428,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AppFolio by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AppFolio by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the period. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $230.24 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.58 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,677.23 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.12 and its 200 day moving average is $190.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $171.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.80 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 0.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APPF. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.40.

AppFolio Profile



AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

