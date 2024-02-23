30,779 Shares in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,889,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,491,000 after buying an additional 109,180 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,552,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,078,000 after buying an additional 142,842 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,372,000 after buying an additional 119,555 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,569,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,803,000 after buying an additional 94,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at $60,382,000. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Stantec stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.65 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 1.05.

STN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

