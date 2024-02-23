3,206 Shares in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 37.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth about $2,673,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 48.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 9.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NBR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Atb Cap Markets cut Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.60.

Nabors Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $82.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.19 and its 200 day moving average is $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.29 million, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 2.38. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $71.42 and a 1 year high of $162.74.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

