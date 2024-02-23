3,349 Shares in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,887,000 after acquiring an additional 143,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,741,000 after purchasing an additional 80,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,722,000 after purchasing an additional 312,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.3 %

TAP stock opened at $62.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.32 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.60.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Featured Articles

