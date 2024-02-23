3,632 Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $83.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.65 and a 200 day moving average of $82.02. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.95 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

