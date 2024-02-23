38,967 Shares in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.07% of Upbound Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPBD. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Upbound Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,057,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the third quarter worth about $79,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Upbound Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Upbound Group Stock Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ UPBD opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.37 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.84.

Upbound Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,057.22%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $30,041.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,922.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens raised Upbound Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get Our Latest Report on Upbound Group

Upbound Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.