3,956 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Corteva by 234.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 58.5% in the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $64.04. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

