4,281 Shares in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Acquired by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEL. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 12.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 15,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after buying an additional 49,702 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $55.41 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average is $54.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.80.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.53 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

