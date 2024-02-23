4,361 Shares in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,225,000 after acquiring an additional 60,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,598 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after acquiring an additional 195,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 620.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,432 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,092,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $178,212,000 after acquiring an additional 47,029 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.80.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 1.7 %

AYI stock opened at $242.19 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.30 and a 52-week high of $244.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

