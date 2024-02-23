443 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in KLA by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $683.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $599.78 and its 200-day moving average is $533.10. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $687.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on KLAC. New Street Research began coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

