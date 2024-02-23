4,624 Shares in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 228.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 98.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Franklin Electric stock opened at $98.37 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.61 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.03 and a 200-day moving average of $92.59.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $472.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.47 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FELE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

