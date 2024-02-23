4,665 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Acquired by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,055,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,154,919,000 after purchasing an additional 564,330 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,723,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,887,000 after purchasing an additional 218,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,248,000 after purchasing an additional 672,103 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $111.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.37. The company has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $115.03.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.55.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,901 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at $39,989,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,593,960 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

