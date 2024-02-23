5,470 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Acquired by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.
DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.59. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 75.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.37.
DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 154.84%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DuPont de Nemours
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DuPont de Nemours
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Dell Technologies breaks out ahead of earnings release
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.