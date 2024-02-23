5,470 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Acquired by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.59. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 75.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.37.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 154.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.