55,452 Shares in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,452 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $271.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FULT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FULT

About Fulton Financial

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.