5,569 Shares in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,569 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,911.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $1,170,384.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,837,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,901,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $1,170,384.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,837,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,901,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,726,432 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMHC. StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 0.7 %

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $55.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.85. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $57.35.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Stories

