5,680 Shares in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 138.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the third quarter worth about $2,158,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the third quarter worth about $1,638,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSEX opened at $51.47 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $85.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.68 million, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.65%.

In other Middlesex Water news, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove sold 1,352 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $90,354.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,397.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

