6,650 Shares in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Acquired by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Stepan in the third quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stepan by 23.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Stepan by 226.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Stepan by 86.7% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stepan Stock Up 1.3 %

Stepan stock opened at $91.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $63.60 and a fifty-two week high of $106.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.96.

Stepan Announces Dividend

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $532.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.48 million. Stepan had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stepan will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

