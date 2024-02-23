8,210 Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,210 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MANH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.50.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 2.8 %

MANH opened at $248.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 88.05 and a beta of 1.46. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.81 and a twelve month high of $258.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.73 and a 200-day moving average of $211.66.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 84.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,382 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

