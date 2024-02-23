8,542 Shares in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BECN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth $317,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $160,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 0.7 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of BECN opened at $85.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $89.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BECN

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.