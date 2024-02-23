894 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $272.33 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $272.46. The firm has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.69.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

