9,160 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 7.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 0.5% during the third quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.4% during the third quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 11,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,291.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $20,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,291,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,440,485 shares of company stock valued at $95,934,651 over the last three months. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Price Performance

DKNG opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.72.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.