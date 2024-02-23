9,338 Shares in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,338 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Peabody Energy by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,535 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,206,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Peabody Energy by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,644 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $357,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $619,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 478,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $11,486,412.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,923,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,984,361. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,752,202 shares of company stock worth $113,460,735. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $28.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

