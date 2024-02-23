9,788 Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 99.9% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in TransUnion by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 66,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 25,354 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 1,300.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after acquiring an additional 150,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,394,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:TRU opened at $76.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.05, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.03. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $82.75.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

