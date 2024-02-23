ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.76

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.76 and last traded at $45.76, with a volume of 43448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of ABB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Get ABB alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABBNY

ABB Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.19.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 11.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ABB

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in ABB by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ABB during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 29.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the first quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.