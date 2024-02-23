Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.80.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $242.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.17. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $149.30 and a 52-week high of $244.16.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In related news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 5,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

