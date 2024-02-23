ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Northcoast Research raised ACV Auctions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $16.41 on Thursday. ACV Auctions has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.19 and a beta of 1.41.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,252 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $598,144.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,277.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $598,144.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,277.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 124,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $1,784,472.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,581,875.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 613,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,778. 13.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 83.2% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

