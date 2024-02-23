Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Position Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADUS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter worth about $455,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 5.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 61.6% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 46,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 17,630 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADUS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.26. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $77.30 and a 52-week high of $114.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

