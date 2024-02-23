Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.87

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.87 and traded as high as $2.74. Adicet Bio shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 2,292,131 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACET shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Adicet Bio

The firm has a market cap of $171.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87.

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 3,125,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,526,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,063,261.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 664.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 36,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,685,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 31,012 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

