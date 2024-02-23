ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 88.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,461 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of ADTRAN worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in ADTRAN by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 101,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 47,119 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ADTRAN by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ ADTN opened at $6.17 on Friday. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08.
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.
