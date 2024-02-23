AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Position Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.31% of AECOM worth $35,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

AECOM Trading Up 1.3 %

ACM stock opened at $89.23 on Friday. AECOM has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $94.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.89 and its 200-day moving average is $86.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at $24,040,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

