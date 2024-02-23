AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.27

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and traded as low as $7.06. AGC shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 6,478 shares.

AGC Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.03.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

