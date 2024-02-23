AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST Buys 20,000 Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 20,000 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,200.00.

AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AGF Management alerts:

On Friday, February 16th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 65,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.62 per share, with a total value of C$495,300.00.

On Friday, January 26th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 15,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,200.00.

AGF Management Stock Performance

Shares of AGF.B opened at C$7.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$486.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.75. AGF Management Limited has a one year low of C$6.30 and a one year high of C$9.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGF.B shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.25 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AGF Management

About AGF Management

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.