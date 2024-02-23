AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST Buys 20,000 Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 20,000 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,200.00.
AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 16th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 65,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.62 per share, with a total value of C$495,300.00.
- On Friday, January 26th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 15,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,200.00.
AGF Management Stock Performance
Shares of AGF.B opened at C$7.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$486.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.75. AGF Management Limited has a one year low of C$6.30 and a one year high of C$9.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.43.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About AGF Management
AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.
