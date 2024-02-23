agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGL. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of agilon health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of agilon health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of agilon health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.33.

NYSE AGL opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 0.47. agilon health has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

In other agilon health news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke purchased 22,300 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $250,206.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,265.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 27.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 413,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 89,728 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 4,617.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,679,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after buying an additional 1,643,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,913,000 after buying an additional 70,443 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 44.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 106.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 321,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after buying an additional 165,586 shares during the period.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

