Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 28,189 SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 219.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 194.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 51.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other SLM news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $249,483.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $19.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.22. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). SLM had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $725.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. SLM’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.77.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

