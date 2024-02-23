Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 5,727 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $4,609,399,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 62.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,825,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724,110 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 161,420.2% during the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,276,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.1 %

JNJ opened at $160.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.43 and a 200 day moving average of $158.08. The company has a market cap of $386.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.