Aigen Investment Management LP Has $395,000 Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avangrid by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid Price Performance

Shares of AGR opened at $31.88 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.53.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Avangrid had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGR. Mizuho upped their price target on Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

