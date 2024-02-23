Aigen Investment Management LP Has $403,000 Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 89.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 58.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 64.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $44.83 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.50.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $35,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,146.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $29,664.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,892.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $35,478.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,146.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,785 shares of company stock valued at $93,947 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

